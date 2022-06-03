Viroqua Area Schools extending community survey deadline to June 10

VIROQUA, WI – The community-wide survey deadline has been extended to June 10. The District wants to ensure that every resident of Viroqua Area Schools has the opportunity to share feedback on facilities improvements and potential improvement plans.

The purpose of the community survey is to gather feedback on potential plans to improve educational spaces for both today’s students and future generations of Viroqua Blackhawks. The survey feedback will help the District and Board of Education prioritize if and when projects should be funded.

The eight-page survey was sent to every household, but the District has heard from a few Viroqua Area Schools residents that they have yet to receive their paper copy of the community-wide survey in the mail; if you have yet to receive a copy, please contact the District.

To collect feedback, the District is working with School Perceptions LLC, an independent data firm with expertise in conducting school district surveys. Residents can complete the paper survey and mail it back to School Perceptions in the postage-paid envelope provided or log on to the website listed on the paper survey, enter the unique access code, and take the survey online.

To get additional survey copies for members of your household, or for a Spanish-language version of the survey, please call the District Office at (608) 637-1186. The survey is now open until June 10.

Results of the survey will be reported at the Board of Education workshop June 29, and will be available on the District’s website.

More information is also on the District’s website at www.viroquaareaschools.com. Questions can be directed to Tom Burkhalter, District Administrator, 608-637-1186 or email tburkhalter@viroquablackhawk.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0