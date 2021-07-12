Viroqua Area Schools finalizing MOU with La Crosse Area YMCA to provide services at Bigley Pool

Viroqua Area Schools is continuing its discussion with the La Crosse Area YMCA to potentially form a partnership to provide services at Bigley Pool. The school board received an update at its regular meeting June 21.

District Administrator Tom Burkhalter said the school district is finalizing a memo of understanding with the La Crosse Area YMCA to provide such services as administration, hiring and training, and maintaining memberships.

Burkhalter said the pool still needs some additional maintenance before it can reopen. Product supplies have been on backorder for quite some time.

Board members approved a construction management agreement with CESA 10 for the HVAC system.

Prior the vote, Robert Nigh, chairperson of the Buildings and Grounds Committee, said CESA 10 is charging for time and materials. “It saves money and helps us to do it in a cost-effective manner.”

Burkhalter said the district is turning the project management to a trusted partner.

The board also approved a contract with APEX Engineering for services related to the air handling unit replacement.

“CESA 10 has worked with APEX before,” Nigh said. “It’s a good move for us to update our equipment.”