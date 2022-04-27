Viroqua Area Schools hosts facilities planning community input sessions; survey to be mailed mid-May

Viroqua Area Schools know they have facilities needs within the district and is asking the community to provide feedback on how and when to address these needs as they create a long-range facilities plan. They held three sessions of informational meetings, which all community members were invited to, seeking input and direction regarding the future of the district’s facilities. The purpose of these meetings was to share information about the District’s infrastructure and educational needs and potential ideas for improvement.

Viroqua Area Schools and the Board of Education hired architectural consultants to evaluate buildings and began long-range facilities planning to proactively prepare for future infrastructure needs and educational improvements. A comprehensive facilities study reviewed all buildings and grounds, school infrastructure, and learning environments to understand district needs. Stakeholder input is an important part of the process of understanding needs, determining priorities, and planning for the future; the feedback from board members, staff, and the community was invaluable.

Over 60 community members attended these sessions to learn more about the facilities study and hear thoughts and ideas for improvements that can be made. All attendees had the opportunity to hear from the district’s consultants and share valuable feedback with the school district regarding those options. The feedback from this process will be the framework for a larger community engagement effort through a district-wide survey.

The next step in the long-range facilities planning is to conduct a district-wide survey, which will land in mailboxes in mid-May. This survey will give every staff member, parent and resident of the Viroqua Area School district, the opportunity to provide feedback that will drive the future facilities planning of the district. The survey is being conducted by an objective third-party company and will provide the district much valuable information about the desired direction for future improvements.

There are two ways to complete the survey: fill out the mailed copy and return it in the pre-paid envelope or take the survey online using your unique survey code. To obtain additional survey codes for other adults in your household, please contact the District Office. All surveys are to be returned before June 3. Results of the survey will be reported at the Board of Education meeting later this spring and will be available on the District’s website.

More information is also on the district’s website at www.viroquaareaschools.com. Questions can be directed to Tom Burkhalter, district administrator, 608-637-1186 or email tburkhalter@viroquablackhawk.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0