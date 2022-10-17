Viroqua Area Schools hosts first of two referendum open house information sessions

VIROQUA, WI –Viroqua Area Schools held a Referendum Open House, Wednesday evening, Oct. 12, in the elementary cafetorium in advance of its fall referendum.

Attendees of Wednesday evening’s Referendum Open House in the Viroqua Elementary School cafetorium had the opportunity to pose questions to District administrators, Viroqua School Board members, and representatives from the District’s financial, design, and construction partners. Each group had an informational table and residents were able to visit each table and ask associated questions. Attendees also had the opportunity to tour the school buildings.

On Nov. 8, Viroqua Area Schools will ask voters two facilities referendum questions. Question 1, the proposed base plan, calls for necessary improvements at both the elementary and middle-high school sites, addressing the most pressing issues including security, accessibility, and educational enhancements, and would cost an estimated $17 million. The District will be asking a second question to expand the tech ed classrooms to support additional programming, estimated to cost $3.5 million. The Board will only move forward with Question 2 if both questions are approved.

“We are hosting these two referendum open houses prior to the Nov. 8 election in order to provide community members an opportunity to learn more about the upcoming referendum and get any questions they may have answered by Viroqua administration, School Board members, and professional partners. We encourage everyone to attend to make an informed decision when voting,” said Tom Burkhalter, Viroqua District Administrator.

The next (and final) Referendum Open House will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 25, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the Viroqua Middle/High School Commons. Community members will have the same opportunity to ask questions and learn more about the upcoming Nov. 8 election.

The referendum plan, developed to address facilities challenges within our existing space, as well as provide more modern, flexible learning environments, will ensure our students safety and accessibility, and encourage academic growth. Stakeholder input, gathered from community input sessions and through a community-wide survey, helped shape the proposed base plan projects and uncover additional project support for the tech ed expansion.

Base Plan Project Highlights

● Safe and secure building entrances at both elementary and middle-high school, improvements to ADA accessibility, renovation of the technical education area, relocation of the District Office to create additional classroom learning spaces at the elementary, reconfiguration of traffic flow, improvements to mechanical equipment for better air circulation and drainage systems.

● The goal of the base plan was addressing our highest priority needs while maximizing existing space within the building footprints.

● The Viroqua Area Schools community also expressed interest in the Tech Ed expansion project ($3.5 million), which would expand the tech ed classrooms and labs, and support additional offerings to provide high-quality programs and hands-on learning opportunities for skills needed in today’s workforce directly impacting our local economy. This project will be on the ballot as a second capital referendum question.

Additional details on the proposed project, including a preliminary, conceptual Viroqua Area Schools site plan, are available on the District’s website: http://www.viroquaareaschools.com. Voters will soon receive a second informational mailer about the upcoming referendum.

For additional information, please contact District Administrator Tom Burkhalter at 608-637-1186, tburkhalter@viroquablackhawk.org or visit the Facilities Planning section of the website at Viroqua Area Schools- Facilities Planning.

Background

Facilities Needs at Viroqua Area Schools: Viroqua Area Schools currently serves grades Pre-K through 12 totaling approximately 1,083 students. The middle school/high school has been added on to and renovated four times (1959, 1969, 2001, 2006) since it was built in 1958, which has caused the site to become constrained for traffic flow. The elementary and middle/high school buildings have been well maintained and we continue to adapt for our evolving educational programming, but there are improvements that would allow the district to maximize existing space and address the most immediate needs.

Base plan improvements would include:

Question 1:

● Create a two-stage secure entry to better control visitor access at both schools. At the ES add a secure entry next to the office by expanding the commons/entry area. At MS/HS add secure entry by renovating underutilized hallway space.

● Improve ADA accessibility with ramps/elevators and update restrooms.

● Reconfigure traffic flow to be more efficient and safer by separating buses from student pick-up/drop-off areas.

● Renovate the original 50+ year old tech ed area (agriculture, woods, metals, and automotive) to offer high quality programs for high-demand jobs.

● Create additional ES classroom space by converting and relocating the existing district office.

● Educational improvements at elementary: add student and staff hallway storage, renovate underutilized areas into learning spaces for both small and large group instruction, add age-appropriate bathrooms;

● Add two new classrooms at middle/high school to support growing programs.

● Update drainage systems to improve stormwater management on site.

Question 2: Expand the tech ed (agriculture, woods, metals, and automotive) space by 7,500 square feet to give adequate space for industry equipment and improve programming.

The Board will only move forward with Question 2 if both questions are approved.

Voters would need to approve a capital referendum to fund the project; the current base plan is estimated to cost $17 million, and the community survey showed strong support for the tech ed expansion at $3.5 million. Like a home mortgage, this project would be financed over an extended period of time, roughly 20 years.

Due to responsible fiscal management by the district even with the passage of this referendum the projected mill rate would decrease.