Viroqua Area Schools referendum: Voters support two referendum questions

VIROQUA, WI –On Nov.r 8, electors of Viroqua Area Schools supported two facilities referendum questions, which means changes are coming to Viroqua Area Schools.

Question 1, the proposed base plan, includes necessary improvements at both the elementary and middle-high school sites, addressing the most pressing issues including security, accessibility, and educational enhancements, and will cost an estimated $17 million. Voters of the District approved a second question to expand the tech ed classrooms to support additional programming, estimated to cost $3.5 million.

“The passing of these referendum questions means we have the opportunity to offer a safe, secure environment for all of our students, as well as optimize learning spaces that encourage Viroqua students to grow and excel,” shared Tom Burkhalter, District Administrator. “We are so grateful to our community for supporting the growth of Viroqua Area Schools.”

Base plan improvements include:

● Create a two-stage secure entry to better control visitor access at both schools. At the Elementary School add a secure entry next to the office by expanding the commons/entry area. At MS/HS add secure entry by renovating underutilized hallway space.

● Improve ADA accessibility with ramps/elevators and updated restrooms.

● Reconfigure traffic flow to be more efficient and safer by separating buses from student pick-up/ drop-off areas.

● Renovate the original 50+ year old tech ed area (agriculture, woods, metals, and automotive) to offer high quality programs for high-demand jobs.

● Create additional ES classroom space by converting and relocating the existing district office.

● Educational improvements at elementary:

o add student and staff hallway storage.

o renovate underutilized areas into learning spaces for both small and large group instruction.

o add age-appropriate bathrooms.

● Add two new classrooms at middle/high school to support growing programs.

● Update drainage systems to improve stormwater management on site.

Question 2 Improvements include expansion of the tech ed (agriculture, woods, metals, and automotive) space by 7,500 square feet to give adequate space for industry equipment and improve programming.

The design process for improvements to Viroqua Area Schools will begin immediately and is anticipated to take about a year, with architectural and engineering partner, HSR Associates. Construction is scheduled to break ground in early 2024.

The District will continue to update the community on the progress of the project with quarterly updates on the website.

Additional details on the proposed project, including a preliminary, conceptual Viroqua Area Schools site plan, are available on the District’s website: http://www.viroquaareaschools.com.

For additional information, please contact District Administrator Tom Burkhalter at 608-637-1186, tburkhalter@viroquablackhawk.org or visit the 2022 Referendum section of the website at Viroqua Area Schools- 2022 Referendum.