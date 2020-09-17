Viroqua Area Schools reports positive COVID-19 case

On Sept. 17, Viroqua Area Schools was notified by the Vernon County Health Department that a student at Viroqua High School has tested positive for COVID-19. All VAS families were notified on Sept. 17 via Skyward.
Per the district's established protocol, a thorough disinfecting has been completed in all areas of the building that the individual used in the past several days. The school district is also in contact with the Vernon County Health Department and will take the steps necessary to protect the health of students and staff.
The individual who has tested positive for COVID-19 will not be allowed to return to school for at least 10 days and must be cleared by public health to return.
Individuals who need medical care should call their medical provider to report their illness prior to seeking care at a clinic, physician’s office, or hospital. Parents of students exhibiting flu-like symptoms or staff exhibiting flu-like symptoms are asked to contact a school nurse, local health authorities or the Vernon County Health Department.
Classes at Viroqua High School will continue as scheduled. The district is closely monitoring this situation and will notify families if any additional actions need to be taken in the near future.
