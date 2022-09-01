 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Viroqua Area Schools start new school year

  • 0

Viroqua Elementary School students were greeted by staff members as they poured out of buses on the first day of the 2022-23 school year, Thursday, Sept. 1.

Staff members directed children to which door they should use and took some of them by the hand to escort them where they needed to go.

The school district held its Back to School Night Open House for parents and students, Wednesday, Aug. 31. The event was an opportunity for students to see their classrooms and to meet their teachers and school board members.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News