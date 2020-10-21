Viroqua Area Schools to continue with cohort model for 7th to 12th grade

The Viroqua Area School Board received numerous back-to-school updates at its meeting, Monday night.

District Administrator Tom Burkhalter said the district will continue with the cohort model. The cohort model is for seventh to 12th grade and includes two days per week of in-person learning and three days per week of virtual learning.

“The cohort model has pros and cons; it is hard on staff and students, but we’ve found that balance,” Burkhalter said. “We are trying to keep everyone as safe as possible.”

Burkhalter also gave a transportation update. He said on average, there are 15 to 20 students per bus route, and the district is maintaining the rule of one family per seat on the buses. He said it’s difficult to gauge the number of riders each day, especially if families’ plans change for whatever reason. “We are still working to find a balance.”

There are still no city bus stops, Burkhalter said, but the district will continue to look at in-town routes.

Burkhalter said district enrollment is 1,096, which is down slightly from a year ago. He said the entire state dropped 3%, according to the state Department of Public Instruction, particularly in 4K.

In the Viroqua district, Burkhalter said there was a slight increase in home-school requests because of the coronavirus pandemic. “We have three families who said they will be back next year.”

The district administrator said social emotional learning is one of the district’s keys this school year.

“Teachers and students are taxed and tired,” Burkhalter said. “One size doesn’t fit all. We need to treat people in a human way … We need to form relationships. We will continue that as a priority and continue to connect.”