Viroqua Area Schools to continue with cohort model for 7th to 12th grade

The Viroqua Area School Board received numerous back-to-school updates at its meeting, Monday night.
District Administrator Tom Burkhalter said the district will continue with the cohort model. The cohort model is for seventh to 12th grade and includes two days per week of in-person learning and three days per week of virtual learning.
“The cohort model has pros and cons; it is hard on staff and students, but we’ve found that balance,” Burkhalter said. “We are trying to keep everyone as safe as possible.”
Burkhalter also gave a transportation update. He said on average, there are 15 to 20 students per bus route, and the district is maintaining the rule of one family per seat on the buses. He said it’s difficult to gauge the number of riders each day, especially if families’ plans change for whatever reason. “We are still working to find a balance.”
There are still no city bus stops, Burkhalter said, but the district will continue to look at in-town routes.
Burkhalter said district enrollment is 1,096, which is down slightly from a year ago. He said the entire state dropped 3%, according to the state Department of Public Instruction, particularly in 4K.
In the Viroqua district, Burkhalter said there was a slight increase in home-school requests because of the coronavirus pandemic. “We have three families who said they will be back next year.”
The district administrator said social emotional learning is one of the district’s keys this school year.
“Teachers and students are taxed and tired,” Burkhalter said. “One size doesn’t fit all. We need to treat people in a human way … We need to form relationships. We will continue that as a priority and continue to connect.”
Burkhalter said the district has partnered with local service providers for student therapy, and the district is in the process of getting funds for telehealth therapy services. “That will help all rural schools; that’s going to be a great partnership.”
Burkhalter added the district has had to remind staff of the employee assistance program, which can help them with any personal and/or work-related problems, and offer resources. He said it’s a 24/7 program. “We have a wellness team and self-care is a priority,” he said.
The board also received virtual learning updates from the administrators.
Pat Olbert, elementary principal, said there are 260 elementary school students taking classes in person and 50 taking classes virtually. He added there are 50 Montessori students taking classes in person and 62 taking virtual classes.
Olbert said there are some challenges with virtual learning, such as motivation, loneliness and confidence with the technology.
“Families are supporting their kids at home,” he said. “Even with the challenges, there’s accountability. Hats off to everyone for making it a successful option.”
Olbert said whether it’s in-person or virtual learning, everyone is working hard to make this a successful school year.
John Schneider, middle school principal, said the staff is making sure the students stay engaged with virtual learning.
At the high school, Jason Cress said there are about 50 students using the five-day virtual option, 70% of which are juniors and seniors. He said there are six freshmen taking part in the virtual option.
“All kids are virtual learners,” Cress said. “Worldwide there’s a perception that virtual learning is not hard for students … there’s a lot of hard work put in by the kids. I compliment the students whether they take the cohort option or the five-day virtual option, they are doing a great job.”
Mike Brendel, director of business services, said the USDA has extended the Universal Free Meals for Children 18 and Under Program through June 30, 2021. He said the numbers for the program are staying steady.
Parents of virtual students or children not yet attending school are able to pick up breakfast and lunch, up to five days per week at school once each week. Students who are attending in person at VAS automatically receive meals free of charge through the program.
Brendel also presented a maintenance report. He said the staff is adaptable and they are taking the cleaning protocols seriously to keep everyone safe.
In other business, the school board accepted the following donations in the total amount of $4,305.82: $2,910.82 from Viroqua Food Cooperative September Roundup for Farm to School, $250 from VARC for a Teacher Appreciation Grant and $1,145 from barious Viroqua businesses for Pre-K/kindergarten Book of the Month.
The board also approved the appointments of Branigan Sanwick Grade 2 teacher, Alyssa Hooker special education paraprofessional, Barry Byrne special education paraprofessional, Rebekah Heidel special education paraprofessional, Erin Murdock Vernon County Better Futures program side, Pat McGuire part-time custodian, and Austin Jones football assistant coach.
Senior student representatives on the board – Henry Roels and Ethan Tubbin – were introduced at Monday night’s meeting.
Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.
