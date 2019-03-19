Viroqua Area Schools is expanding its new charter middle school from only seventh-graders to add eighth-graders this fall.
The school mission in based on a project-based learning environment, self-directed learners and collaborative design. As a part of the curriculum, the school will partner with the community and encourage place-based learning. The charter school emphasizes a hands-on approach with the goal that each student starts high school motivated, creative and prepared for success. The lead teacher, Emily Gostonczik, is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point with previous project-based learning experience in La Crosse.
If you or your student is interested in learning more, contact Gostonczik at gosemi@viroquablackhawk.org. Applications are available in the middle school office with Darcy. The due date for these applications is March 29.
