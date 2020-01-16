Viroqua Area Schools to hold Child Development Days Feb. 12, 19

Parents with children whose birth dates fall between Sept. 2, 2015 and Sept. 1, 2017 should have received a letter and health questionnaire from the Viroqua Area Schools as part of Child Development Days. Parents are encouraged to complete the form and return it to the school. Also, the school district will have Pre-Kindergarten and Children’s House registration during Child Development Days, where parents will be able to learn more about the programs and possible options.
Both parents and child will be invited to the Viroqua Elementary/Viroqua Montessori School on either Feb. 12 or 19. Your child will be involved in play activities which will provide district educators an opportunity to observe their development. Information from community and school personnel will be provided to parents.
If you did not receive a letter and questionnaire, but are interested in taking part in Child Development Days, call the school at 637-1183.