Viroqua Area Schools to hold operational referendum April 7

Viroqua Area Schools held an informational meeting March 13 about the operational referendum that will be on the April 7 ballot.

The referendum will ask voters to exceed the revenue limits by $550,000 per year for five years, beginning with the 2020-2021 school year and ending with the 2024-2025 school year, for non-recurring purposes.

Mike Brendel, director of business services, and District Administrator Dr. Kehl Arnson gave the presentation at the high school/middle school library.

Arnson said school taxes are going down, even with the referendum. He said the referendum is very different from the failed referendum in November 2018. He said the referendum in 2018 was large and there were a lot of projects that were more expensive and had a higher impact on taxes. The current referendum, he said, shows the anticipated needs of the district in five years.

Brendel said in Wisconsin, current law limits the annual amount of revenue each school district can raise, with is called the revenue limit or revenue cap. If a school wants to spend more money than what is allowed under their revenue cap they must go to the local property tax owners and ask for permission to increase local taxes.