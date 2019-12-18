Viroqua Area Schools to hold operational referendum in the spring

The Viroqua School Board approved a resolution Monday night that will ask voters to exceed the revenue limits by $550,000 per year for five years for non-recurring purposes. The question will be on the April 7, 2020 ballot.
Prior to voting in favor of holding the operational referendum election, the board approved a resolution authorizing the school district budget to exceed the revenue limit by $550,000 a year for five years for non-recurring purposes.
District Administrator Dr. Kehl Arnson said he wanted to remind the community the process for the operational referendum began many months ago, and took into consideration the needs of the buildings and infrastructure. He said this is a different approach than the large referendum that was held in November 2018.
Board president Angie Lawrence said she knows many have seen an increase in their taxes. She said if anyone has questions about how their property taxes would be affected, they should call Mike Brendel, director of business services, or Arnson.
Board member Robert Nigh, who is also chair of the Buildings and Grounds Committee, thanked the department heads and staff who helped identify needs in the district. “This seems like a big number, but this is a conservative number.”
The referendum to exceed the revenue limits will address instructional, transportation, and building and facility maintenance needs.
Board members accepted donations in the amount of $6,207.19 from the Cutting Edge Hockey Club, $3,707.19 for girls hockey jerseys; Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin Go Outside Grant, $500 for the Children’s House and Pre-K trip to the Kickapoo Valley Reserve in April; and Sleepy Hollow, donation value of $2,000 for a used tire changer for automotive classes.
The board accepted the appointment of David Hettenbach, assistant varsity boys hockey coach.
Board members approved the following scholarship committee appointments:
- Regina Lindemann Scholarship: Board member Vicki Koppa, teacher Kevin Hennessy, community member Ron Moilien;
- James Philip Bigley Memorial Scholarship: Two board members Kim Littel, Marina Abt;
- Leona Sillan Jackson Scholarship: Board member Matt Tubbin, teacher Eric Anderson, community member Janette Hanson.
Arnson thanked the board members for participating in the scholarship committees.
Board members also approved the new Wes Mack Memorial Scholarship. Lawrence said Mack was a wonderful teacher and a leader in the community. “We are thankful to the family.”
