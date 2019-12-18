Viroqua Area Schools to hold operational referendum in the spring

The Viroqua School Board approved a resolution Monday night that will ask voters to exceed the revenue limits by $550,000 per year for five years for non-recurring purposes. The question will be on the April 7, 2020 ballot.

Prior to voting in favor of holding the operational referendum election, the board approved a resolution authorizing the school district budget to exceed the revenue limit by $550,000 a year for five years for non-recurring purposes.

District Administrator Dr. Kehl Arnson said he wanted to remind the community the process for the operational referendum began many months ago, and took into consideration the needs of the buildings and infrastructure. He said this is a different approach than the large referendum that was held in November 2018.

Board president Angie Lawrence said she knows many have seen an increase in their taxes. She said if anyone has questions about how their property taxes would be affected, they should call Mike Brendel, director of business services, or Arnson.

Board member Robert Nigh, who is also chair of the Buildings and Grounds Committee, thanked the department heads and staff who helped identify needs in the district. “This seems like a big number, but this is a conservative number.”