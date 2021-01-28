Viroqua Area Schools to mail child development questionnaires

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Viroqua Area Schools will not be able to host its traditional Child Development Days event this year. Instead, the school district will be mailing health questionnaires to parents with children whose birth dates fall between Sept. 2, 2016 and Sept. 1, 2018.

Parents are encouraged to complete the forms and return them to the school. Also included in the mailing is the pre-kindergarten and Montessori Children's House registration form for eligible children for the fall 2021 enrollment.

If parents did not receive a letter, questionnaire and registration form, but are interested in receiving the information, they can call the school at 637-1183.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0