Viroqua Area Schools to move to remote learning model

As confirmed COVID-19 cases in the community have significantly increased in the last two weeks, it has become more difficult to adequately staff buildings and provide consistent instruction at Viroqua Area Schools. School officials believe now is the appropriate time to transition from our current in-person/hybrid model to remote learning for all students for a few weeks.

On Tuesday, Nov. 10, Viroqua Area Schools notified their staff and families of a temporary shift where students will not attend in-person but would continue to receive education remotely. They will begin their remote learning model on Monday, Nov. 16.

District leaders hope to be able to return to in-person learning on Monday, Dec. 7. This will depend on the status of COVID-19, the district’s ability to adequately staff the buildings, and the guidance the district receives from the Vernon County Health Department and its medical advisors.

For further information and updates, visit www.viroquaareaschools.com

