Viroqua Area Schools to require masks indoors

Viroqua Area Schools will require the wearing of masks inside all district buildings when COVID cases hit 10 per 100,000 daily new cases per week in the county.
The masking information was part of the back-to-school update presented by District Administrator Tom Burkhalter at the regular school board meeting, Monday, Aug. 16.
Burkhalter said the decisions that have been made in light of COVID have not been easy. “A year ago we were discussing whether or not we’d come back (to school) in-person or hybrid; we did hybrid for Grades 7 to 12.”
He said the district wants students to attend school in person five days a week. He said the school district will follow the guidelines of the Vernon Memorial Healthcare Medical Advisory Team while using data from COVID ActNow. He said the link to COVID ActNow will be sent to families and will be available on the school district’s website.
“When the risk drops, so does the (masking) requirement,” Burkhalter said.
The district administrator showed the Aug. 16 numbers on the COVID ActNow website, and there were 13.9 cases per 100,000. Burkhalter said if the numbers hold as they are, masks will be required for all K-12 students and staff. “This is based on current numbers in the county."
Burkhalter said the masking decision will be made weekly on Fridays based on the numbers in Vernon County; he noted the decision won’t be made daily because that can’t be sustained. He added if the numbers fall into the yellow (moderate) zone the protocol would be mask friendly, meaning that masks would not be a requirement at that point in time. “We’ll continue to reflect and modify as needed,” he said. Students would not be required to wear masks outdoors.
Burkhalter said the school district is seeking guidance on masking from the WIAA.
He said deep cleaning will continue and the needlepoint bipolar ionization system will continue to be used to help clean the air.
Board president Angie Lawrence said the school district wants a high level of safety for staff, students and the community. “We want to get back to education. We want our kids to be here and catch up on learning losses.”
Burkhalter said the first day of school is Aug. 30 and the dismissal times are as follows: elementary school at 2:53 p.m., middle school at 3:05 p.m. and high school 3:10 p.m. City bus stops return this school year, Burkhalter said, and masking on buses is a federal mandate.
The USDA has extended its free breakfast and lunch program for all students, and, Burkhalter said, the general school and activity fees have been waived by the district for the 2021-22 school year.
Burkhalter added the school district is providing basic school supplies for all students. According to a letter on the district’s website, “Students and parents will be responsible for some items including organizers/binders, backpack, water bottle, tennis shoes, physical education shoes and clothing (VMS/VHS), and any other personalized items, as needed by your child(ren)’s grade level. Your child’s teacher may communicate if there are specific school supply needs for their class.”
In his back-to-school report, high school principal Jason Cress said the new staff orientation will include a tour of Viroqua. Cress said how mealtime will work for high-schoolers is being finalized with food service.
John Schneider, middle school principal, said the high school/middle school students will use the same entrances as last school year: E2 VAMS, fifth-, and sixth-grade students enter by the pool. (VAMS and sixth-grade students have the option to walk around the building to enter by the playground.); VAMS, seventh-, and eighth-grade students enter by the foyer; and bus students enter by the cafeteria. High school students will use the main entrance.
Schneider said breakfast and lunch are on track to being as normal as possible for middle-schoolers. He said families should be aware things could change in light of the pandemic.
“We don’t know what the first quarter will look like,” Schneider said. “There will be a lot of communication and we’ll do the best we can to make healthy decisions. We want to keep in-person learning. Students are social beings and we want to keep the doors open.”
Pat Olbert, principal of the elementary school and Viroqua Area Montessori School, said he will send out more information in regard to doors students should use, and the drop-off and pick-up of students. “Over the year we learned a lot and we will use the strategies that were the most successful, and one was masking.”
Olbert said his personal vision is he wants students to be healthy, happy and successful. “Thank you for entrusting us with decisions we didn’t think we’d have to make.”
Olbert also said the 2021-22 school year will have four day, all day Pre-K. “It’s an exciting option for the community to have that opportunity.” Olbert said the Montessori school is expanding to include seventh grade this school year and will add eighth grade next school year.
The board accepted the donation of $1,950 from the track club for a pole vault cover.
School board accepted the retirement of Kevin Hennessy, high school English teacher, and the resignations of Jessica Moilien, Grade 1 teacher, and Kasie Moran, special education paraprofessional.
Board members also accepted the appointments of Faith Wheat, VAMS Children’s House teacher, Morgan Simonson, bus driver, Randy Gabrielson, van driver, Katherine Becker, special education paraprofessional, Susan Conaway, special education paraprofessional, Jenny Zube, special education paraprofessional, Maggie Albright, middle school volleyball coach, and Brittany Dobitz, C-team volleyball coach.
Mike Brendel, director of business services, gave an update on Bigley Pool. He said the pool has been caulked and it’s now in the curing stage. He said the next step will be to fill the pool with water and start the pumps. He said like other industries, product supplies had been on backorder for quite some time. Work continues on an agreement between the La Crosse Area YMCA and Viroqua Area Schools.
Burkhalter gave an update on the visioning process. He said the design team is planning the community conversation for Nov. 4-6, and save-the-date correspondence will be sent soon. He said the event will focus on the common goals the public wants for the school district.
“It’s an exciting process,” Burkhalter said. “The district has never done something like this before to see what the community expects (from the district).”
Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.