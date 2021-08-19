Viroqua Area Schools to require masks indoors

Viroqua Area Schools will require the wearing of masks inside all district buildings when COVID cases hit 10 per 100,000 daily new cases per week in the county.

The masking information was part of the back-to-school update presented by District Administrator Tom Burkhalter at the regular school board meeting, Monday, Aug. 16.

Burkhalter said the decisions that have been made in light of COVID have not been easy. “A year ago we were discussing whether or not we’d come back (to school) in-person or hybrid; we did hybrid for Grades 7 to 12.”

He said the district wants students to attend school in person five days a week. He said the school district will follow the guidelines of the Vernon Memorial Healthcare Medical Advisory Team while using data from COVID ActNow. He said the link to COVID ActNow will be sent to families and will be available on the school district’s website.

“When the risk drops, so does the (masking) requirement,” Burkhalter said.

The district administrator showed the Aug. 16 numbers on the COVID ActNow website, and there were 13.9 cases per 100,000. Burkhalter said if the numbers hold as they are, masks will be required for all K-12 students and staff. “This is based on current numbers in the county."