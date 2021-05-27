Viroqua Area Schools to start 2021-22 school year Aug. 30

The Viroqua School Board approved a resolution regarding waivers for hours of instruction for the 2020-21 school year and school start date prior to Sept. 1 for the 2021-22 school year due to the coronavirus pandemic at its meeting, Monday, May 17.
During a public hearing held before the regular meeting, District Administrator Tom Burkhalter said the waiver of hours of instruction for the 2020-21 school year was discussed by the board in August. “We knew back then we didn’t know what the calendar would look like.”
Burkhalter said the first day of school will be Monday, Aug. 30, so students would have a full week of school post-pandemic before the Labor Day holiday. He said the application for the waivers have been submitted and the hearing must be held to finalize things.
Board members also approved a $20,000 contract with Howick Associates for district visioning. Drew Howick, visioning consultant, gave a presentation about the process.
Howick said future search is a method that will help the school district engage with the community to create a shared vision for the district’s future. He said future search provides a forum for diverse stakeholder groups to contribute jointly to a vision of the future, through discovery of their common ground and to work together toward implementation.
Howick said for three nights, over two to three months, stakeholders from the community will participation in conversations that will result in the identification of what the district’s students need to be successful in college, career and life. He said the conversations will identify the most common themes for the future and which themes are most important to the community.
The process, Howick said, increases the number of people who better understand what’s going on in schools and gives them more ownership.
Burkhalter said this is step one in shaping the future of education in the school district. “We want to get people together to find out what they want from the district.”
Board members approved the resignations of Krista Tracey speech and language pathologist, Kyle Schleife high school/middle school choir director, Jena Sherry Grade 7 math and David Moon bus driver.
Members of the board approved the appointment of elementary school special education teacher Jennifer Gaska, VAMS E1 teacher Anne Hartberg, middle school counselor Troy Rudesill, Grade 7 math teacher Kaitlin Hellerud and Melanie Lendosky middle school track coach.
Mike Brendel, director of business services, gave a Bigley Pool update. He said the school is getting more questions about when the pool will reopen. He said it wouldn’t be wise to refill the pool because it needs to be recaulked; he added that a purchase order has been sent out for the work to be done.
Brendel said he has been looking into options for operating the pool and has reached out to the Dahl Family YMCA in La Crosse for guidance and help. He said the YMCA is interested in partnering with the school district and more information will be forthcoming. “It’s wise to go slow,” Brendel said.
During his report, Burkhalter said masking will continue in the school district.
