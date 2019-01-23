A second round of snowfall hit the Viroqua area Wednesday.

The weather was enough to close Viroqua Area Schools for the second day in a row, as well as other districts.

With the school closures, students were able to get out and take advantage of the time off and the snow. However, with snow comes the task of shoveling sidewalks and driveways.

According to the National Weather Service, Viroqua was in a winter weather advisory until noon, Wednesday. The La Crosse area had seen an inch of snowfall Tuesday, with a total depth of 4 inches.

It will be a cold weekend, with a high of 1 degree Friday and a high of 5 degrees Saturday. The low Friday night will be minus 14 and a low of minus 6 is in the forecast for Saturday night.

Vernon County Broadcaster reporter

