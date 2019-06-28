McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua, in partnership with the Vernon County Historical Society and Viroqua Area Schools, will present a program featuring Viroqua astronaut Mark Lee. The program will be held at the Viroqua Elementary School cafetorium, Saturday, July 20, at 2 p.m.
Lee will share stories and pictures about the time he spent as an astronaut with NASA. Over the course of his career Lee had the opportunity to go on four space flights, spending 33 days in orbit. Lee was part of the teams that traveled on the STS-30 Atlantis, STS-47 Endeavor, STS-64 Discovery, and the STS-82 Discovery. The trips enabled him to travel 13 million miles and to go around the world 517 times.
Lee is the son of Viroqua residents Charles and Ruth Lee. Following his graduation from Viroqua High School, he went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree from the U.S. Air Force Academy and a Master of Science degree in mechanical engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Lee was selected as an astronaut candidate by NASA in May 1984. In June 1985, he completed a one-year training and evaluation program, qualifying him for assignment as a mission specialist on future space shuttle flight crews. Lee retired from NASA and the Air Force in 2001. Today he serves as the director of aerospace Facilities for Affiliated Engineers, Inc.
For more information about this program, call the library at 637-7151, visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook. Questions can also be directed to the museum at 637-7396, www.vernoncountyhistory.org, or like the “Vernon County Historical Society” page on Facebook.
