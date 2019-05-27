Humans and their canine companions are invited to take part in the Viroqua Bark Park grand opening and leash-cutting ceremony, Saturday, June 1, at 10 a.m.

There will be door prizes, refreshments and dog treats. The park is located on Railroad Avenue, south of Hwy. BB/South Asbury Road; look for the balloons and Viroqua Bark Park sign on Railroad Avenue.

The opening event is sponsored by the Viroqua Lions Club.

