Viroqua bath house clean-up project set to begin

The city of Viroqua has approved work to begin on the Viroqua bath house, located at 220 S. Rock Ave.

In October of 2019, an inspection report commissioned by the city identified that the overall structural integrity of the roof system was in poor condition. The extent of the deterioration validated concerns that the roof may be at risk of collapse. Furthermore, the resulting water infiltration posed a risk to the integrity of the stone structure overall.

Recognizing that the roof is past saving, the city of Viroqua has elected to remove the roof structure, the interior facades, and any remaining fixtures. This action would prevent future damage to the stone structure as well as prepare the building for future renovation. As part of the adopted 2020-2024 Capital Improvement Plan, the cost of future renovation will be financed primarily through grant programs and private contributions.

The clean-up portion of the project will cost approximately $18,225. Work will begin the week of March 17 and is expected to be completed within five days depending on weather. The section of the multi-use path and parking spaces adjacent to the property will be closed for the duration of the project. However, vehicle traffic through the 200 block of S. Rock Ave. will remain open.

