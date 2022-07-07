Viroqua board of education receives survey results on facilities planning; residents indicate support for facilities improvements

VIROQUA, WI – The Viroqua Area Schools Board of Education and administrators recently received the results of the community-wide survey mailed to every household in the school district in May regarding preliminary facilities improvements throughout the district. The survey was also offered online.

School Perceptions LLC., an independent, Wisconsin-based firm with extensive expertise conducting school district surveys, was hired to facilitate the survey process and gather the confidential data collected from residents, parents and staff. Rob DeMuse, Research Director and Project Manager with School Perceptions, reported the results to members of the School Board on Wednesday evening, June 29. A full report from School Perceptions, as well as an Executive Summary, will soon be available on the district website under Facilities Planning.

Key Survey Findings

● 807 total survey respondents

● 86.4% of the respondents are NOT school district employees.

● 54.2% of respondents do NOT currently have a child or children attending VAS Schools.

● 58.8% of non-parent respondents indicated willingness to support the $17 million proposed referendum base plan

● 76.4% of parent respondents indicated willingness to support the $17 million proposed referendum base plan

● When asked to prioritize additional improvements, the majority of all sub-groups would support a Tech Ed Expansion Project and Additional Classroom/Support Areas Project.

When asked to provide a summary, DeMuse from School Perceptions said, “What did we learn? A majority of all subgroups support the District exploring a capital referendum. A majority of all subgroups also would support the base plan as described in the survey; If the election were held today, voters would likely approve this recommended base plan. Additionally, based on respondents’ priorities and tax tolerance, the District could consider expanding the base plan to include a few additional projects.”

“We are so appreciative of the survey response from our community, parents and staff,” shared Tom Burkhalter, District Administrator. “This input is critical to help inform and guide decision-making by the School Board and administration in the coming weeks regarding long-range facilities planning.”

Background

Facilities Needs at Viroqua Area Schools: Viroqua Area Schools currently serves grades Pre-K through 12 totaling approximately 1,083 students. The middle school/high school has been added on to and renovated four times (1959, 1969, 2001, 2006) since it was built in 1958, which has caused the site to become constrained for traffic flow. The elementary and middle/high school buildings have been well maintained and we continue to adapt for our evolving educational programming, but there are improvements that would greatly benefit the District.

The proposed base plan would address the most pressing issues and better utilize the District’s existing space. Elementary School site updates would consist of:

● Expand the commons area to create a secure entry next to the office.

● Reconfigure traffic flow by creating a dedicated bus loop and a separate student pick-up/drop-off area.

● Create additional classrooms by relocating the District Office.

● Renovate underutilized areas into flexible learning spaces for both small- and large-group instruction.

● Add hallway storage for students and staff.

● Repair entrance columns and repaint the area.

● Replace air circulation equipment, as needed, in renovated areas.

● Add age-appropriate bathrooms for students in 4K and kindergarten.

Middle School-High School site updates would consist of:

● Create a secure entry to better control visitor access.

● Improve ADA accessibility with ramps/elevators and updated restrooms.

● Renovate the tech ed area (agriculture, woods, and metals) to help prepare students for high-demand jobs.

● Add classrooms to support growing programs.

● Replace aged and rusting exterior doors, as needed.

● Update drainage systems to improve stormwater management.

Voters would need to approve a capital referendum to fund the project; the current base plan is estimated to cost $17 million, and the community survey showed strong support for additional projects of approximately $8 million. Like a home mortgage, this project would be financed over an extended period of time.

The Board of Education will meet on Monday, July 18, prior to the regularly scheduled Board meeting to discuss next steps and prioritize the facility needs of the district.

For additional information, please contact Tom Burkhalter, District Administrator, at 608-637-1186, tburkhalter@viroquablackhawk.org or visit the Facilities Planning section of the website at Viroqua Area Schools Facilities Planning webpage.