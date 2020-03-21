Viroqua bookstore hosts virtual event

VIROQUA — Driftless Books and Music will launch a virtual jamboree Sunday, March 22, with music, art, poetry — and a live book auction to help relieve the stress of COVID-19.
The event will be livestreamed from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with no live audience. The site is https://www.facebook.com/events/3129524610392250/.
Ellis and Sarah Inman of the Driftless will livestream the show from the bookstore and a rotating group of local musicians will provide musical and literary offerings.
Local bicycle messengers will deliver auctioned books to those who live within 10 miles of Viroqua. Additional books will be sent by the post office Monday.
“We're pooling our community resources together to bring you a live (virtual) music fest and book and art auction to entertain and educate you during the lockdown,” says Eddy Nix, owner of Driftless Books and Music. “Bookstores always have been this sort of revolutionary space, a meeting space of cultures and ideas. But only through interactions with people, community members and musicians does this work become meaningful, and more than a business.”