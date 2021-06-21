Viroqua breaks ground for new City Hall

Work has begun on Viroqua’s new City Hall and community safe room. A groundbreaking ceremony for the $3.2 million building project was held June 1.

“We’ve been waiting for this day for years,” Mayor Karen Mischel said. “It’s an honor to be here.”

The current City Hall, which was built in 1917, was the Farmers Bank building. The building and fixtures were purchased by the city in 1933 for $10,000. At one time, Mischel said, the Vernon County Highway Department occupied space in the building, along with the city offices, and the Red Cross headquarters was based in City Hall.

“The building has served the community in many capacities,” Mischel said.

City Administrator Nate Torres said the project began in March 2019 with capital planning, in March 2020 the building design process began and in March of 2021 the project was put out to bids.

ADCI (Architectural Design Consultants, Inc.) is the architectural firm for the project and Brickl Bros., Inc. is the general contractor.

The new City Hall building is being constructed on the 0.7-acre lot at 124 W. Decker St., just west of the current building. The lot at one time was the site of the Swanson Lumber Yard.