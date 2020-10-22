Viroqua Business Park celebrated with ribbon-cutting event

The city of Viroqua and Vernon County celebrated the completion of the Viroqua Business Park with a ribbon-cutting event, Monday afternoon.

Viroqua Mayor Karen Mischel said it was an exciting day to celebrate the collaboration of the city and the county. She said the business park is 50 acres and has shovel-ready sites. Mischel added it has the potential to boost the local economy.

Mischel thanked numerous individuals and organizations that were involved with the project, including Lavon “Spanky” Felton whose Sleepy Hollow Auto Group is the first company to purchase property in the park to construct a new Ford dealership.

Sarah Grainger, city engineer and Public Works director, gave a tour of the property, pointing out such features as multi-use trails, three stormwater ponds and prairie plantings. Grainger said the park was built with future development in mind. Future development for phase 2 is 32 acres to the north and future development for phase 3 is 80 acres to the east.

The Viroqua Business Park includes sites ready for light industrial, commercial retail and commercial non-retail businesses.

Flooding in 2017 led to a federal disaster declaration, which made funding available from the Economic Development Administration (EDA). The city of Viroqua and Vernon County jointly applied and received an EDA grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce to fund the building of necessary infrastructure improvements such as water, sewer and roads.

The grant for the $3.2 million project came through in the summer of 2019. The EDA grant funds $2.6 million of the project, and the city and county as co-applicants cover the remaining match.