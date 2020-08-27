Viroqua Business Park construction is nearly complete

Construction is nearly complete for the Viroqua Business Park on the north side of Viroqua.
The Viroqua Business Park includes sites ready for light industrial, commercial retail and commercial non-retail businesses. According to the city of Viroqua website, businesses that develop at the Viroqua Business Park site will have highway access, environmental corridors, multi-use trails and all sites will be served by city utilities, fiber optic. The city is also offering tax increment financing (TIF) incentives to assist businesses in developing within the park.
The 2017 flooding led to a federal disaster declaration, which made funding available from the Economic Development Administration (EDA). The city of Viroqua and Vernon County jointly applied and received an EDA grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce to fund the building of necessary infrastructure improvements such as water, sewer, site prep, and roads on the north side of the city. The overall goal of the city, Vernon County and the EDA is to meet the needs of current businesses to expand, support private capital investment, create jobs, attract new industry to the area and boost the resiliency of the overall economy of the region.
“Viroqua offers a wide variety of opportunities for businesses set within the most scenic and abundant areas in the Midwest," says Karen Mischel, mayor of Viroqua. "We are well positioned to support existing businesses expand, welcome new ones, market our amazing community, and help entrepreneurs and makers start new businesses,”
A ribbon cutting of the new business park will be late September or early October of this year.
A concept map and more information can be found on the city of Viroqua website under Viroqua Business Park: http://viroqua-wisconsin.com/city-of-viroqua/viroqua-business-park
Any questions or business inquiries, contact Nate Torres, Viroqua city administrator, at ntorres@viroqua-wisconsin.com or 608-637-7154, ext. 18,
