Viroqua Business Park develops on city's north side

Work continues on the Viroqua Business Park on the city’s north side.

Flooding in 2017 led to a federal disaster declaration, which made funding available from the Economic Development Administration (EDA). The city of Viroqua and Vernon County jointly applied and received an EDA grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce to fund the building of necessary infrastructure improvements such as water, sewer and roads.

Sarah Grainger, city engineer/public works director, said the grant for the $3.2 million project came through in the summer of 2019. The EDA grant funds $2.6 million of the project, and the city and county as co-applicants cover the remaining match.

The city is offering tax increment financing (TIF) incentives for businesses. Grainger said the intention of the TIF in that area is to pay back the city and county eventually.

A joint Viroqua Business Park Commission was formed, and has been holding meetings throughout the project.

Grainger said the entire project is larger than the newly developed Viroqua Business Park, which totals 50 acres. The EDA grant application also supports 20 acres along Railroad Avenue, which the city of Viroqua purchased from Vernon County five or six years ago.

“That’s part of the reason there’s so much work on the north end (of Viroqua),” Grainger said. “The EDA grant was for the whole area.”

A-1 Excavating from Bloomer, Wis., began construction on the business park and Railroad Avenue in November of 2019.

Grainger said the early work by multiple crews included grading of the park, extending and looping water mains to supply water to the 20 acres on Railroad Avenue, and loop the system to the county’s new highway shop. The crews also worked on the sewer to connect with the 20 acres and the highway shop. She said the crews were able to work until January.