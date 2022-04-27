Viroqua Business Park welcomes Sleepy Hollow Ford; ribbon-cutting is May 6

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will celebrate the opening of the first anchor business in the newly developed Viroqua Business Park. The ceremony at Sleepy Hollow Ford, 150 Vernon Parkway in Viroqua will be held Friday, May 6, at 4 p.m.

During the ceremony, business owners LaVon “Spanky” and Michelle Felton will talk about their new facility and the sustainable practices implemented including solar panels and electric charging stations. Joining the Feltons will be the Mayor of the City of Viroqua Justin Running, a supervisor from the Vernon County Board of Supervisors, and other distinguished guests.

An open house at the dealership begins at 3 p.m. and wraps up at 10:45 p.m. There will be dealership tours, food and live music to celebrate the new business. Both events are open to the public.

The new Sleepy Hollow Ford represents a cornerstone expansion for sustainable rural developments in Viroqua and Vernon County. The Viroqua Business Park meets the needs of current businesses to expand, support private capital investment, create jobs, attract new industry to the area and boost the resiliency of the overall economy of the region.

Funding for the Viroqua Business Park was made possible by a joint grant application between the city of Viroqua and Vernon County to the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration (EDA). Totaling 50 acres, the Viroqua Business Park is currently selling shovel-ready lots for light industrial, retail, and commercial development. All zoning, environmental, and geological factors have been compiled and confirmed.

For more information about the Viroqua Business Park, contact Viroqua City Administrator Nate Torres at 608-637-7154, extension 318 or Vernon County Economic Development Coordinator Christina Dollhausen at 608-209-7727.

