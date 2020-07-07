Viroqua celebrates Independence Day with fireworks

The Viroqua Skylighters once again helped city and area residents celebrate Independence Day with a fireworks show launched from the Vernon County Fairgrounds July 4.

In order to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 and align with the Vernon County Fair Board’s new safety precautions, the grandstand was not open to spectators this year. Spectators could view fireworks from the Vernon County Fairgrounds south parking lot inside a vehicle or on the grass in lawn chairs. Spectators also viewed the fireworks show at other community locations (as permitted).

Spectators were asked to follow all social distancing standards to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

