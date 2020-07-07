You are the owner of this article.
Viroqua celebrates Independence Day with fireworks
Colorful fireworks fill the sky above the Vernon County Fairgrounds in Viroqua, Saturday, July 4.

The Viroqua Skylighters once again helped city and area residents celebrate Independence Day with a fireworks show launched from the Vernon County Fairgrounds July 4.

In order to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 and align with the Vernon County Fair Board’s new safety precautions, the grandstand was not open to spectators this year. Spectators could view fireworks from the Vernon County Fairgrounds south parking lot inside a vehicle or on the grass in lawn chairs. Spectators also viewed the fireworks show at other community locations (as permitted).

Spectators were asked to follow all social distancing standards to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The Viroqua Skylighters put on a fireworks show in Viroqua, Saturday, July 4.
A blast of fireworks resembles a spent dandelion during the show put on by the Viroqua Skylighters, Saturday, July 4.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Broadcaster editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Broadcaster. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

