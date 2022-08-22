 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Viroqua celebrates Wild West Days

The 26th edition of Wild West Days was celebrated in Viroqua, Aug. 19-21.

The three-day event opened with the fourth annual Richard Sidie Memorial Horse Pull. Saturday and Sunday included children's games, re-enactments, food and merchandise vendors, Hell on Hooves Ranch Rodeo, Bulls & Barrels, mutton bustin', Native American dancers, live music, horse rides and stagecoach rides. Sunday's activities included a parade down Viroqua's Main Street at high noon.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

