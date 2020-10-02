 Skip to main content
Viroqua Cemetery spruce trees diagnosed with fungal disease
0 comments

Damaged bark

A spruce tree in the Viroqua Cemetery is losing its bark. The cemetery's spruce trees have a fungal needlecast problem. The trees will have to be cut down as they die over the next few years.

 Contributed photo

The president of the Viroqua Cemetery Association is working to start a tree fund campaign to help with tree removal and replanting.

“The Viroqua Cemetery is facing a large financial/tree problem,” Gail Frie said. “It is a sad day any time we are forced to cut down a tree. We all understand how necessary trees are for a clean environment. Unfortunately, during the next three to five years the cemetery may have to remove at least 50 trees. If not, it may not be safe to walk or drive the cemetery roads. It is less expensive to manage the trees now than to repair the headstones of our loved ones later.”

Frie has been working with a Department of Natural Resources tree pathologist from Madison. Frie said the pathologist informed him that the spruce trees have a fungal needlecast problem which is common following consecutive wet years.

“He said treating this number of trees with a fungicide would be very expensive and totally out of reach financially,” Frie said. “Our only option is cutting these trees down as they die over the next few years.”

Frie said the cemetery association and employees work hard to keep the cemetery looking good while maintaining a safe environment.

The cemetery association president is seeking constructive advice or donations for managing the cemetery trees. Any donations that are received will be used to get an urban tree grant from the DNR. Frie said it would be a 50/50 matching grant.

Advice or donations may be sent to: Viroqua Cemetery Association, 429 Hickory St., Viroqua, WI 54665. Mark the envelope “Trees.”

Cracked spruce tree

A man's hand fits into one of the spruce trees in the Viroqua Cemetery.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Broadcaster editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Broadcaster. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

