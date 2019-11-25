The Viroqua Chamber Main Street’s Economic Development Committee awarded $2,900 to Campbell Family Homes for the front facade of their building. Funds for the VCMS Facade Grants come from fundraisers that the Viroqua Chamber Main Street hosts throughout the year, including the Annual Bash and The Beer and Wine Walks.
The Viroqua Chamber Main Street is awarding more than $15,000 this year to member businesses who apply for support. Members of the Chamber’s Economic Development Committee use a scoring system to determine eligible projects and work closely to ensure that funds are dispersed in an effective and fair way.
“We are so thrilled to be able to offer this level of support to our members”, said Viroqua Chamber Main Street Executive Director Nora Roughen-Schmidt. “As a historic building owner myself, my husband and I know very well just how expensive building maintenance, repair and restoration can be. The events that we host help to put money into the businesses to help Viroqua continue to grow and thrive.”
