Viroqua Chamber Main Street, city of Hillsboro announce economic development pilot program partnership

The Viroqua Chamber Main Street, a nationally accredited Main Street program and the city of Hillsboro, announced March 4 that they have joined forces to strengthen opportunities for entrepreneurs and small businesses in their communities, with the launch of a pilot partnership-the first of its kind for the Viroqua Chamber Main Street and for southwestern Wisconsin.
As part of the pilot program, the city of Hillsboro will join the Viroqua Chamber Main Street as a municipal member. During the pilot year, Hillsboro businesses will have access to resources as members of the Viroqua Chamber Main Street. These resources include marketing assistance, educational sessions with topics ranging from human resources best practices, to building your own website, marketing, branding, servant leadership, grant writing and fundraising; access to a vision and dental plan, a retirement plan, and one-on-one assistance.
“We admire everything Nora and her team are accomplishing at the Viroqua Chamber Main Street and have joined them in promoting our communities over the past three years. This pilot program builds on this relationship to further leverage our community assets to better promote and grow our communities and region," said Adam Sonntag, city administrator for Hillsboro.
In rural communities, tight budgets often prevent small municipalities from being able to fund positions in community and economic development, or existing professionals are maxed out with large territories and jam-packed schedules. This type of partnership leverages assets and benefits all participants.
“The 2020 pilot initiative between our organization and the city of Hillsboro will serve as a catalyst to grow rural communities in our region in a strategic and conscious manner," said Nora Roughen-Schmidt, executive director Viroqua Chamber Main Street. "We are finding new ways to eliminate barriers to entry for small businesses; creating a strong identity and prosperity for our members and for rural entrepreneurs. We will all benefit from lifting each other up."
The Viroqua Chamber Main Street will have a staff member dedicated to services in Hillsboro, to provide one-on-one assistance and services that match services that Viroqua businesses currently receive. The Viroqua Chamber Main Street Board of Directors and the Hillsboro City Council voted unanimously on the municipal membership and the pilot year.
“The city of Hillsboro is excited to be members of the Viroqua Chamber Main Street in this pilot year to better support, grow and engage our small business community. Working across Vernon County and entering this partnership is smart small-community economic and community development," said Mayor of Hillsboro, Gregory Kubarski.