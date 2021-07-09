Viroqua Chamber Main Street launches 'See Viroqua' project

The city of Viroqua is one of 10 locations in Wisconsin selected to participate in the "We’re All In Creative Workforce Program" hosted by Arts Wisconsin, in partnership with Wisconsin community organizations and agencies.

The Viroqua Chamber Main Street program received funding for the workforce engagement and development program. The purpose is to put Wisconsin’s creative workers back to work during the pandemic. The program, made possible with support from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and other partners, capitalizes on the abundance of the state’s currently under-employed creative workers to aid in the recovery, unity, and healing of Wisconsin’s economy and communities, large and small.

The Viroqua Chamber Main Street is using the funds to launch “See Viroqua,” an arts initiative to create posters celebrating and promoting Viroqua. This is a paid opportunity for six local artists to design original artwork that will be used by the Chamber to promote the community.

Those interested in the project are encouraged to read all the information on the Chamber website at viroqua-wisconsin.com/see-viroqua. The application deadline is July 31.

Grant funding available thanks to the support of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) and Arts Wisconsin.

