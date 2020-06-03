Viroqua Chief of Police, Mayor respond to death of George Floyd

Viroqua Chief of Police Rick Niedfeldt and Mayor Karen Mischel issued a statement to the community Wednesday in response to the death of George Floyd on Memorial Day in Minneapolis.
“We would like to take this time to inform everyone, that we at the City of Viroqua including the Viroqua Police Department are devastated and appalled by the extreme use of force incident in Minneapolis. The Minneapolis Police Officer’s actions are intolerable, atrocious, and inexcusable. We as a community and citizens of this Country, do not need to see anymore footage or gain any more relevant information to tell us that George Floyd did not have to die.
“Their actions are now making other citizens including members of our own community question their own personal safety from those who take an oath to protect and serve. We understand the frustration and fear, however, we want to promise that the Viroqua Police Department is committed to making our community safe and treating everyone with dignity and respect.
“The actions of the Minneapolis Police Officers that were involved in George Floyd’s death, do not represent the Mission Statement, Vision Statement, Core Values, or the training that the Viroqua Police Department has received. These statements and values are not just words printed on a piece of paper, they are philosophies that ALL members of the police department follow and believe in. We know we can do better, but we promise that these values and statements will be in the forefront of the Viroqua Police Department.
“Our thoughts and condolences to everyone who has experienced any loss due to racial injustice. We encourage peaceful protests here in Viroqua and want to make sure everyone’s voice is heard in a peaceful manner
“I leave you with three quotes from Sir Robert Peel, father of modern policing, that as officers in Wisconsin have seen numerous times before and have practiced.
‘The Police should be a part of the community they serve, not apart from them.’
‘The police are the public and the public are the police; the police being only member of the public who are paid to give full time attention to duties which are incumbent on every citizen in the interest of the community welfare and existence.’
‘The Police earn public support by respecting community principles. Winning public approval requires hard work to build reputation: enforcing the laws impartially, hiring officers who represent and understand the community, and using force only as a last resort.’"
