Songs of Advent and the Christmas season filled the sanctuary at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Viroqua, Sunday night, when it hosted the annual Caroling of the Choirs.
During the opening prayer and welcome, Pastor Yvonne Marshall, of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, said in 1925 area Lutheran churches were invited to come to the Main Street Lutheran Church in Viroqua to share an afternoon hymn sing featuring Christmas carols by the union church choirs. Fifty-five years ago all the churches of Viroqua were invited to participate in a community Caroling of the Choirs. The concert has grown to now include the West Prairie Singers, St. Mary's Catholic Church Choir, United Methodist Church of Viroqua Choir, Immanuel Lutheran Church Choir, Viroqua Community Bell Choir, and the Ridgetones.
The evening ended, as in years past, with the mass choir singing the Hallelujah Chorus from Handel's Messiah. Following the program a time of fellowship and refreshments is held, hosted in turn by one of the participating congregations. This year, St. Mary’s Church served refreshments.
The Viroqua Ministerial Association sponsors this event. On Monday, Marshall said the freewill offering of $541 collected during Caroling of the Choirs is being given to the Viroqua Food Pantry ($270.50) and to Long-Term Recovery Group Region 1 ($270.50) to provide Christmas gifts for victims of the flooding in August and September.
