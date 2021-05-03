Viroqua City Council accepts bid for City Hall construction project

Alderperson Tanja Birke asked about parking and garages. Beier said most of the units have double garages. Wangen said residents should be able to get two cars deep in the driveways.

Splinter said he felt sad looking at the renderings of the units. “I know the engineering is competent, but there was never a word of design. I don’t see houses – I see garages. I see a garage with a house tucked behind.”

Splinter said he wondered about the social dynamic of the development. “How it would feel as a neighborhood; will it bring people together. It can be done. How it feels should be at the forefront.”

Alderperson Cyndy Hubbard said the development will lead to more density. “It’s sad,” she said. “Gregory is making good points.”

Kristal Welter said the city needs a comprehensive plan. “I’m afraid we’ll get more like this.” Sandbeck said the council is “constantly setting precedence.”

Alderperson Ben Wilson said he agreed with the others’ comments, but would vote yes because there is a housing deficit. “We need a vision for the future, and it should come quicker than later.”