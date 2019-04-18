The Viroqua City Council approved conditions of the sale of Rock Avenue Apartments, 116 S. Rock Ave., and assignment of bond/development agreement at its meeting, Tuesday, April 9.
Prior to the vote, Chris Slater, president of development and investment with Pre-Mier Property Management, LLC, Brookfield, spoke. The City Council on Feb. 28 rejected the sale of the property to Pre-Mier Property from Rock Avenue LLC, Reedsburg.
Slater told the City Council Pre-Mier is family company that was established by his uncle 40 years ago. He said the company has 15,000 apartments in 15 Midwestern states and has 550 employees. It currently manages Linton Village Apartments in Viroqua.
Slater shared with the City Council how the company was recently vetted by and approved for a development in New Richmond. He invited the alderpersons look at Pre-Mier’s properties and provided them with references. Slater said when residents sign a lease they must meet certain criteria. “We enforce the rules within the lease.”
Alderperson Cyndy Hubbard asked Slater what kind of improvements the company would do to Rock Avenue Apartments.
Slater said there are funds for landscaping. “There is an opportunity for improved landscaping.” Slater added that it’s a new building and it doesn’t need much improvement.
A development agreement with Rock Avenue, LLC was approved by the City Council in August 2016. The Rock Avenue Apartments building is located in TID (tax increment district) 6. The TID provided the developer with $525,000 upfront. TID 6 was in place for downtown at the end of 2015. A planned unit development zoning ordinance was created in 2016. Excavation work for the apartment building began in September of 2016. The first tenants began moving into their apartments in September of 2017.
Alderperson Mike Koppa said when he saw negative comments about Pre-Mier on the internet he was alarmed. He asked Slater if they were disgruntled tenants. Slater said claims on the internet can be a great source of information or not a great source of information.
“The empirical data I think supports most complaints are from those evicted,” Slater said.
Alderperson Gregory Splinter asked Slater if other exterior aesthetic improvements came to mind.
Slater said no because it’s a new building. He said the apartment building is fully occupied and the landscaping is the biggest thing for his company to address to improve the curb appeal.
Luke Pelton from Rock Ave. LLC said the building was built according to the plans that were shown to the City Council. “We built it the best we could for you. It was approved as shown and we built it this way.”
Koppa said Rock Ave. LLC did build what they had shown the City Council.
“We can’t expect a new buyer to make improvements to what we wished the builder would have done. Maybe we are disappointed with ourselves,” Koppa said. “It’s not exactly what we wanted it to be.”
Slater said his company prides itself on their buildings and makes sure residents have a quality product.
“I can’t change the cards we were dealt, but I’m willing to play them the best we can,” Slater said.
Alderperson Jeff Gohlke said there had been a good discussion about the apartment building.
“We have a building in town looking for a good, new owner,” Gohlke said. “The company has been going strong for 40 years. I think we can trust them with this building.”
Gohlke made the motion to accept the transfer of obligation bonds and assignment of the bond/development agreement to Pre-Mier, with the understanding that the landscaping needs to be updated. Hubbard voted no.
The City Council approved to award the bid for the North Rusk Avenue reconstruction project to Gerke Excavating, Inc. The bid award was for $1,290,383.74. This is for reconstruction of North Rusk Avenue from Linton to Parkinson, Washington from Church to Parkinson and Church from Rusk to North East Avenue including water, sewer, storm sewer and street. Sarah Grainger, director of Public Works/city engineer, said this project is still being scheduled but is expected to start sometime from June to August.
Alderpersons accepted the Economic Development Administration (EDA) Grant it jointly applied for with Vernon County. The city and county received word April 4 that the grant application was approved. The city of Viroqua and Vernon County applied for the grant in 2018 to make land available for future development on the north side of Viroqua. A federal disaster declaration for floods in 2017 created an opportunity for the city and Vernon County to apply for this grant. The EDA grant will pay for up to 80 percent of project cost for infrastructure such as water, sewer, site prep and roads. The total cost of the project is $2.64 million. The EDA grant will build infrastructure to make about 65 acres available for economic development. The area north of Viroqua includes both sections of the county farm and city-owned.
Kurt Muchow with Vierbicher said the hope is to be authorized for bidding in August and have shovels in the ground in October.
The City Council also authorized the Plan Commission to proceed with TID 4 and TID 5 extension, TID 4 amendment and create TID 7 (which is north of Viroqua near the industrial park).
Alderpersons approved the agreement for Vierbicher to provide grant administration and engineering services for the EDA grant project. In addition, the council approved the agreement for Vierbicher to provide TID services.
The City Council also approved the authorization to proceed with the creation of a city/county development authority with the responsibility of drafting intergovernmental agreement and managing the sale and development of county-owned land located within TID 7.
Alderpersons voted to hire Vierbicher to be contractor/facilitator of the capital improvement plan for 2020-2025. Mayor Karen Mischel said the cost would be $4,500 and City Administrator Nate Torres “will do legwork with Kurt (Muchow).”
