Viroqua City Council appoints new alderperson for Ward 9

Torres said the city can apply for only one project per year. He said the Historic Fortney project is shovel ready, which is a requirement. He added the city’s responsibility is the monitoring of the reporting side and communicating with Wrobel to make sure the grant is in order.

City Clerk/Treasurer Lori Polhamus said the city has done a community development investment grant application in the past with the Viroqua Food Co-op. She said the money goes to the city and the city would pay the Historic Fortney, with the quarterly reports coming from the city until the grant is fulfilled.

Alderpersons approved a contract amendment with the third-party vendor PSN for credit card payments for the police department. It will allow the police department to process debit/credit card payments. A user fee will be passed along to the customer. Cheryl Purvis, utility clerk, who spoke on behalf of the police department, said if onsite training is needed, she would do that. The Viroqua Utilities Department currently uses PSN for utility payments.

Purvis said it takes time to get PSN implemented, and they wanted to be ready for when the police department moves from East Broadway Street to its new location on Nelson Parkway. Polhamus said PSN may be implemented at City Hall in the future.