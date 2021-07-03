Viroqua City Council appoints new alderperson for Ward 9

The Viroqua City Council approved the appointment of Steve Willis as Ward 9 alderperson at its regular virtual meeting, June 29.
Willis will take the oath of office at the council’s next meeting. He is filling the seat formerly held by Allison Sandbeck, who is moving out of the ward. Sandbeck’s resignation was accepted at the council’s meeting held June 8.
The city council approved a resolution authorizing the submission of a community development investment grant application to the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation for the Historic Fortney project.
Brian Wrobel, with the Historic Fortney, said the grant supports redevelopment in small towns. He said the WEDC looks for such things as job creation, property value increases and how a project affects a community. He said he hired a grant writer, and there are three to four pages of line items to fill out, and one of them is a project needs to have the support of local government.
Wrobel said they applied for a $250,000 grant and “feel strongly” they’ll receive funding. “It’s up to WEDC to decide how much.” The grant funds would help with Phase 2 of the project.
City Administrator Nate Torres said the Historic Fortney project is a strong project, because the WEDC looks at such things as the rehab/reuse of landmark buildings, historic preservation and mixed use.
Torres said the city can apply for only one project per year. He said the Historic Fortney project is shovel ready, which is a requirement. He added the city’s responsibility is the monitoring of the reporting side and communicating with Wrobel to make sure the grant is in order.
City Clerk/Treasurer Lori Polhamus said the city has done a community development investment grant application in the past with the Viroqua Food Co-op. She said the money goes to the city and the city would pay the Historic Fortney, with the quarterly reports coming from the city until the grant is fulfilled.
Alderpersons approved a contract amendment with the third-party vendor PSN for credit card payments for the police department. It will allow the police department to process debit/credit card payments. A user fee will be passed along to the customer. Cheryl Purvis, utility clerk, who spoke on behalf of the police department, said if onsite training is needed, she would do that. The Viroqua Utilities Department currently uses PSN for utility payments.
Purvis said it takes time to get PSN implemented, and they wanted to be ready for when the police department moves from East Broadway Street to its new location on Nelson Parkway. Polhamus said PSN may be implemented at City Hall in the future.
The city council received an update on the Shared Ride Taxi program from Paul Woodward, general manager of Running, Inc.
Woodward said the service was single ridership during the coronavirus pandemic, in order to do what they could to keep riders and drivers safe. At the end of May the DOT said shared ridership could resume. He said the order for masks to be worn by both drivers and riders expires Sept. 13.
Woodward said there are fewer drivers right now, but they are still able to meet the hours of service.
“Ridership is ticking up slowly as we move away from the pandemic and more people are vaccinated,” he said.
Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.