Viroqua City Council appoints three citizens to Diversity Advisory Board

The Viroqua City Council appointed three citizen members to the Diversity Advisory Board at its meeting, Tuesday, May 25.
The council appointed Dodie Whitaker, Whitney Dregne and Youssef Almas to the Diversity Advisory Board. Alderpersons reviewed citizen members’ letters of interest at its meeting May 11. Four letters were received, and the council reviewed all of them.
Mayor Karen Mischel said it is hoped the board will have its first meeting in early June.
In addition to Whitaker, Dregne and Almas, the Diversity Advisory Board includes Susan Townsley and Sodham “Sam” Patel, and alderpersons Kristal Welter and Ben Wilson.
On March 30, the Viroqua City Council passed an ordinance creating the city’s first-ever Diversity Advisory Board. According to the city’s Facebook page, “The Board was created to help secure human rights and equal opportunity for residents of Viroqua in the areas of safety, housing, employment, public accommodations, public service, and education. All Board meetings will be open to the public.”
The city council heard a presentation by Charlie Handy of La Crosse County about the S.M.R.T. (Scenic Mississippi Regional Transit) plan to purchase electric vehicles in 2022.
City Administrator Nate Torres said Handy reached out to him two weeks ago about the electric vehicles and if the city could contribute toward the purchase. Torres said he told Handy the city couldn’t give funds in the middle of a budget year.
Handy said S.M.R.T. got rid two 2012 buses and is faced with the decision to purchase another diesel bus or two electric buses to replace one of the diesel buses. He said grants are available for both options.
He said electric buses are more stable and quieter, and have fewer moving parts than a diesel vehicle. He added there are plans to replace all eight buses with electric ones, if the initial buses work out.
“Charlie realizes we can’t make a full commitment without the full picture of the budget,” Torres said. “The goal was to give the council a pulse check and to introduce the concept.”
Alderpersons expressed support for the project and interest in committing funds if they are available.
The City Council approved the Visu-sewer proposal for lining sewer for the easement between Main Street and Rusk Avenue. The also approved water main replacement for the easement between Main Street and Rusk Avenue under the Badger Environmental contract.
