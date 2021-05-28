Viroqua City Council appoints three citizens to Diversity Advisory Board

The Viroqua City Council appointed three citizen members to the Diversity Advisory Board at its meeting, Tuesday, May 25.

The council appointed Dodie Whitaker, Whitney Dregne and Youssef Almas to the Diversity Advisory Board. Alderpersons reviewed citizen members’ letters of interest at its meeting May 11. Four letters were received, and the council reviewed all of them.

Mayor Karen Mischel said it is hoped the board will have its first meeting in early June.

In addition to Whitaker, Dregne and Almas, the Diversity Advisory Board includes Susan Townsley and Sodham “Sam” Patel, and alderpersons Kristal Welter and Ben Wilson.

On March 30, the Viroqua City Council passed an ordinance creating the city’s first-ever Diversity Advisory Board. According to the city’s Facebook page, “The Board was created to help secure human rights and equal opportunity for residents of Viroqua in the areas of safety, housing, employment, public accommodations, public service, and education. All Board meetings will be open to the public.”

The city council heard a presentation by Charlie Handy of La Crosse County about the S.M.R.T. (Scenic Mississippi Regional Transit) plan to purchase electric vehicles in 2022.