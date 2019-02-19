The Viroqua City Council approved the conditional use application for a boarding house for high school students at 815 Chicago Ave. at its meeting, Tuesday, Feb. 12.
Lori Polhamus, city clerk/treasurer, said the boarding house, which will be for Youth Initiative High School students, will have to follow state guidelines for such things as fire inspections. Polhamus said that during the public hearing one resident asked if the students would have vehicles, and the answer was no. “There were no issues with the neighbors,” Polhamus said.
The City Council approved a proposal for building inspection services with General Engineering Company. Polhamus said going with General Engineering Company would allow for “more consistent inspections.” A contract has not been written yet, she said. Chad Buros, the city’s zoning ordinance administrator, would handle fences and sheds, structures that do not require inspections.
The city approved its first chicken permit, which was submitted by Lance and Mary Clough, 931 E. Decker St. As of Jan. 1, 2019, per City Ordinance 18OR003, anyone who owns, keeps or harbors chickens in the city of Viroqua must obtain a license prior to Jan. 1 of each year or within 30 days of acquiring the chickens. The license year runs from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31 each year and costs $25. Applications can be obtained at City Hall or on the city website.
