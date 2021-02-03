Viroqua City Council approves City Hall project final design, budget

The Viroqua City Council approved the City Hall project final design and budget at its regular virtual meeting, Tuesday, Jan. 26.
The final budget for the City Hall project is about $3.23 million with a $238,000 contingency amount included. It was noted at the meeting that the contingency amount was nearly $100,000 more than it was in the previous version of the budget. This is specifically due to a requirement by the USDA to carry the higher amount.
The new City Hall will be constructed on the vacant city-owned lot at 124 W. Decker St.
Prior to the vote Mike Maas, an architect with ADCI (Architectural Design Consultants, Inc.), said having an energy-conscious building has been a goal. The project was submitted to Focus on Energy for an energy design review. Mass said Focus on Energy suggested a different type of hot water heater, which would be a savings of $2,500 to $3,000 per year. “We are on our way to a high energy design,” Maas said.
Alderperson Kristal Welter said the council had talked originally of having solar panels, and she was wondering about that. Maas said solar panels are not included now, but City Hall will be built to allow for them in the future.
“I think we have a good building design,” said Nate Torres, city administrator. Maas said the project will be something for the community to be proud of.
The City Council also approved a cropland lease bid form to be used for four parcels and authorized to put the cropland for bid. There are multiple parcels spread out all over the city; however, they are mostly centered around the airport and the north side near the city’s industrial park, located at County Hwy. BB and Railroad Avenue.
Torres said the city has added additional standards to the lease agreements that require farmers to only use materials that are compliant with organic standards and that appear on OMRI or WSDA lists.
Alderperson John Thompson said he wondered if the city would miss out on bidders because of the organic piece in the lease agreement. Torres said some farmers would jump at the chance to bid.
Council members discussed the Main Street consultant selection process. The consultant would help with the proposed downtown Main Street improvements that will be covered by a Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant.
Sarah Grainger, public works director/city engineer, said the scope of work for the consultant would include destinations and redevelopment potential, parking analysis, circulation analysis (current and future traffic volume and circulation improvement), Main streetscape, and public outreach.
Grainger said she has received a proposal from Vandewall. She asked if the City Council would want her to accept that proposal, have a request for proposal (RFP) by invitation only – reaching out to Vanderwall, SmithGroup, Vierbicher or another firm, or open it to the public where any firm can submit a RFP.
A consensus was reached to have Grainger ask for RFPs by invitation-only and bring them before the Council.
The City Council appointed Alderpersons Mike Koppa and Kristal Welter as the Diversity Board working group, to help shape what the Board will look like.
