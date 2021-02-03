Viroqua City Council approves City Hall project final design, budget

The City Council also approved a cropland lease bid form to be used for four parcels and authorized to put the cropland for bid. There are multiple parcels spread out all over the city; however, they are mostly centered around the airport and the north side near the city’s industrial park, located at County Hwy. BB and Railroad Avenue.

Torres said the city has added additional standards to the lease agreements that require farmers to only use materials that are compliant with organic standards and that appear on OMRI or WSDA lists.

Alderperson John Thompson said he wondered if the city would miss out on bidders because of the organic piece in the lease agreement. Torres said some farmers would jump at the chance to bid.

Council members discussed the Main Street consultant selection process. The consultant would help with the proposed downtown Main Street improvements that will be covered by a Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant.

Sarah Grainger, public works director/city engineer, said the scope of work for the consultant would include destinations and redevelopment potential, parking analysis, circulation analysis (current and future traffic volume and circulation improvement), Main streetscape, and public outreach.