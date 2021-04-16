Viroqua City Council approves conditional use for new City Hall property

A public hearing on conditional use of the property was held prior to the council’s vote. No one from the public commented during the hearing. The Plan Commission also held a public hearing Monday, April 12.

The city council approved the application for Class B beer and Class C wine licenses for Ridgeland Restorations LLC doing business as Historic Fortney.

City Clerk/Treasurer Lori Polhamus said the room is at the corner of Main and Court streets. She said the licenses are only until the end of June and Ridgeland Restorations LLC would need to reapply.

Alderperson Tanja Birke asked Brian Wrobel of Ridgeland Restorations LLC what would be served. Wrobel said they are calling the area a lounge, which would be open from 4 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Local beers, wine and appetizers would be served. He said there would be no televisions or internet. “People can come and talk with each other and we can show off the building,” Wrobel said.

Polhamus said the Public Safety Committee wondered when the lounge would open. Wrobel said the plan is to open the week of June 1. “Everything is on track at this point and that’s our initial plan right now.”