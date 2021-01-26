Viroqua City Council approves construction bid for police department project

The Viroqua City Council accepted and approved the construction bid for the police department project at its regular meeting Jan. 12.

Alderpersons accepted the $1,022,600 bid from Fowler & Hammer. Mike Maas, an architect with ADCI, said seven general contractors submitted bids, all of which included the following alternates: a fire alarm system and a generator switch.

City Administrator Nate Torres said the contingency fund is 6%, or $95,964. He said it’s very possible the entire contingency won’t be used; however, you don’t know what you might find in a renovation. The former Vernon Memorial Healthcare Wellness Center at 1130 Nelson Parkway will be renovated for the police department.

Maas said the city can use any unused contingency funds as a savings for the city or for other aspects of the police department project.

Work on the police department project started Jan. 18 and is expected to be concluded by mid-May.

The City Council also voted to continue with the creation of a Diversity Board.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

