The Viroqua City Council approved cropland bids at its meeting, Tuesday.
Lori Polhamus, clerk/treasurer, said the city called for bids on four separate parcels of city-owned land and received four bids.
Joe Vesbach submitted a bids of $175 per acre for Parcels 1, 2 and 3, and $230 per acre for Parcel 4. Tom Seland submitted a bid of $160 per acre for Parcel 2; Seland has first right of refusal, which means he would have to match the high bid for that parcel. Alan Christenson submitted a bid of $165 per acre for Parcel 1; Christenson has first right of refusal, which means he would have to match the high bid for that parcel. Tim Solverson submitted a bid of $226 per acre for Parcel 4.
Parcels 1, 2 and 3 are located at the airport, and Parcel 4 is located by Well No. 5, near the Wild West Days grounds. The four parcels total 107 acres more or less of cropland for 2019 and 2020.
The City Council also approved the street dedication of Prairie Lane. The street is in the Bethel Birchwood Prairie independent living duplex addition off Maple Street on the city’s southwest side. The duplexes are being constructed by Bethel Home and Services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.