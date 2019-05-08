The Viroqua City Council approved the Viroqua Fire Department financing of the training tower project and related land deed and contract agreements at its meeting, Tuesday, April 30.
Viroqua Fire Chief Chad Buros said the concept is that the parcel will be deeded to the Viroqua Fire Department Association, Inc., for the purpose of borrowing money to build the training tower for the Viroqua Fire Department.
Buros said the cost to Viroqua Fire Department Association, Inc. is to be $1. He said once the loan has been paid in full and the project has been completed, the land and the training tower will be deeded back to the city of Viroqua. The term of the contract/deed is to be no more than six years from the date of signing. The cost to the city of Viroqua is to be $1. During this period, Buros said, the land and training tower will be leased to the city for use as they see fit. The training tower will be insured by the city of Viroqua for $300 per year. The cost to the city on the lease is to be $1 per year.
The training tower will be constructed east of the fire station, which is located at 702 E. Broadway.
The City Council acknowledged the service of retiring Police Chief Daron Jefson. Mayor Karen Mischel presented a plaque to Jefson recognizing his 33 years of service to Viroqua. Jefson’s retirement was effective April 30.
