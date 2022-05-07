Viroqua City Council approves micro-surfacing seal coating bid

The Viroqua City Council approved a bid for micro-surfacing seal coating at its meeting, Tuesday, April 26.

Sarah Grainger, Department of Public Works/city engineer, said two bids were received and the Public Works Committee approved the bid from Struck & Irwin Paving, Inc. The bid is for $48,003. Parts of Hillcrest, Chicago, Rockview, J Street and Heritage will receive the seal coating.

Before the council approved the bid, Grainger said the micro-surfacing seal coating is part of the annual budget.

Council members approved a special event application for the Viroqua Chamber Night Markets to be held in Eckhart Park on June 10, July 8, Aug. 12 and Sept. 9.

Chris Clemens, executive director, Viroqua Chamber Main Street, said the Night Markets will be the same as they were in the past, with live music, food trucks, vendors and a beer garden.

The alderpersons also approved a Temporary Class B beer license for the Viroqua Chamber Night Markets. Lori Polhamus, city clerk/treasurer, said a La Crosse Beverage Truck will bring in the beer and two local bartenders will be the servers. ID’s will be checked, wristbands will be put on attendees’ left wrist and the crowd will be monitored to make sure there is no underage drinking. The markets will begin at 6 p.m. and end at 9 p.m.; setup in the park will begin at 2 p.m.

Gail Frie, president of the Viroqua Cemetery Association, gave an update regarding the tree removal operation and green burial.

Frie said he began working with a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources tree pathologist three years ago about the diseased spruce trees in the cemetery. The spruce trees have been killed by the Western Beetle. He said the pathologist encouraged the cemetery association to apply for a 50% matching grant through the DNR; the grant was denied because the city had already had received the grant.

Private funding from the Dyson Family Foundation was secured for the project, Frie said, and Todd Kirking was hired to cut down the trees. The Public Works department hauled away the brush.

Frie said 75 trees were cut down over the past 18 months, and there are 30 trees left to cut. He said 14 trees have been ordered, and for a $250 donation a person can purchase a tree in memory of someone (the memorialized person does not need to be buried in the cemetery) and Elegant Stone will make the plaques. He noted the plans for the tree sponsorship program have not yet been finalized.

Frie said he and Brian Turben, the cemetery’s sexton, along with the Driftless Green Alliance, recently completed a 12-week Green Burial Master Class.

He said the cemetery association has drafted a plan, which is up for discussion, to have a hybrid green cemetery. That means that the cemetery would continue to have conventional burials and the green burials would be in a separate area of the cemetery.

He said the green burial project isn’t a guaranteed project. “We have had some local interest. Madison is the closest green burial cemetery. We want to serve our residents.”

Frie said the cemetery association will hold public meetings about the tree sponsorship and green burial projects in the near future.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.