The Viroqua City Council approved a resolution, Tuesday, March 14, designating the month of May 2023 No Mow May.

City Administrator Nate Torres said George Hopkins, the city’s attorney, drafted the resolution using Appleton’s as a guide.

The requirement of having grass 8 inches high will be suspended citywide during the month of May. This means all residents can voluntarily delay lawn-care and litter removal practices. Following the month of May, the grace period will end June 5.

There will be no registration for No Mow May. Residents can still mow their lawns if they want to that month.

The idea for the resolution was brought before the city council Feb. 28 by Alderperson Tanja Birke. Birke said she was approached by constituents last year asking if the city council would consider a resolution suspending the requirement of having grass 8 inches high during the month of May.

No Mow May is the practice in which people allow their lawn to grow throughout the month of May without mowing, watering or fertilizing in order to create habitat and provide resources for bees and other early-season pollinators.

In a separate vote, the council approved an amendment to the noxious weed ordinance regarding the timeline when letters are sent notifying people whose property isn’t in compliance and waved the first reading.

The city council voted to remove the city’s requirement to notify the owner and give them 10 days to remedy before being able to issue a citation on an identified violation. Under the amended ordinance, the city could move right to a citation.