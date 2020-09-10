Viroqua City Council approves schematic design for City Hall

The Viroqua City Council reviewed and approved the schematic design for a new City Hall at its meeting Aug. 25.

City Administrator Nate Torres said the architects will now proceed through various phases of refining the design down to the smallest detail.

The City Council also authorized an initial resolution authorizing general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $570,000 for parks and public grounds projects.

“Essentially, it was the first step for the city to issue debt for the cost of the ongoing improvements to the Park Bowl,” Torres said. “Most notable, the removal and replacement of the old concrete bleachers and the renovation of the concessions building.”

The City Council also authorized an initial resolution authorizing general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $880,000 for construction of a police facility.

“The issue will cover the cost of purchasing the old VMH Wellness building on Nelson Parkway, as well as majority of design fees required to renovate the building into the new police station,” Torres said.

The Council also authorized an initial resolution authorizing $1,580,000 general obligation refunding bonds. Torres said the issue covers the refinancing of the existing debt from the library construction as well as the long-term financing of the local share of the Viroqua Business Park construction.

The Council also authorized a resolution directing publication of notice to electors relating to bond issues. In addition, they also authorized a resolution providing for the sale of not to exceed $3,030,000 general obligation corporate purpose bonds, Series 2020A.