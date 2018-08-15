The Viroqua City Council approved the street name for the Bethel Birchwood Prairie duplex addition off Maple Street at its meeting Tuesday.
The Alderpersons approved Prairie Lane as the street name. Prior to the vote, Chad Buros, zoning ordinance administrator, said Bethel Home and Services was allowed to choose what they would like for a street name. Buros said he researched other roads or streets with the word “prairie” in them and found no other Prairie Lane, which would cause any issues with such things as mail delivery. The independent living duplexes are being constructed on the city’s southwest side.
In other business, the Council approved a Temporary Class B Beer License application for the Temple Theatre. The one-day event is a screening of “The Big Lebowski” on Aug. 25.
The Council also held a second reading of its ordinance related to composting and approved it. The ordinance will take effect after it is published.
During the first period for public comment, Mayor Karen Mischel on behalf of the city presented Dan Thompson a plaque and card recognizing his 22 years of service to Viroqua. Thompson recently retired from the street department.
