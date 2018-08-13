The Viroqua City Council approved a three-year moratorium on using spray as a weed control method in city streets at its meeting July 31.
The moratorium would allow city street crews to determine which method – street sweeping, pulling or flaming – would be most effective at controlling the street weeds.
Prior to the vote, Alderperson Gregory Splinter said Sarah Grainger, city engineer/public works director, and the street department crew should be allowed to “develop a hybrid solution for the next three years.”
Grainger said that at the end of a season she and the crew could examine what worked and get feedback. The moratorium begins immediately.
In other business, the City Council approved temporary Class B beer license applications for Wild West Days. The Council also approved a Class B beer license for Blackhawk Grille, LLC.
The Council also approved a resolution to create a nonpartisan procedure for the preparation of legislative and congressional redistricting plans.
